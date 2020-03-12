Nothing but luck

Batman, the shelter cat and mascot of the Shelby County Animal Shelter, sits in his favorite spot behind the counter Thursday afternoon. Black cats are considered good luck in many cultures, and Batman is the good luck charm for the animal shelter, welcoming anyone hoping to adopt a furry friend. He’s not worried at all about Friday being Friday the 13th.

