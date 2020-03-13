Bowling for the kids

Matthew Schotte, left, dressed in a Batman cape while Cameron Eisenhardt, right, both of Sidney, dressed in a Spiderman cape while taking part in the Big Brothers Big Sisters Bowl For Kids Sake fundraiser at Bel-Mar Lanes on Saturday, March 7. Both men are on team Sidney Body CARSTAR.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News