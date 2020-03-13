Veterans Service releases statement

SIDNEY — Due to the current outbreak and health risk of everyone we come in contact with. The Shelby County Veteran Service Commission will follow the following protocol for those visiting our office and/or using our transportation for VA Medical Center appointments.

Director Chris Morth has issued the following statement:

The following set of questions will be asked before any appointments will be made and then depending on your response we will proceed accordingly.

1. How are you feeling today?

2. Do you have a fever?

3. Coughing/Sneezing?

4. Trouble Breathing/Shortness of Breath?

5. Have you been outside of the US in the past 14 days?

6. Have you been in contact with anyone who has been outside of the US in the past 14 days?

If the answer to any of these questions is yes…

We will not transport or make you an appointment with our office…

Next steps –

Tell them to stay home

Tell the caller/rider to contact their family physician immediately.

If their family physician is the VA, call theVA 800-368-8286

And follow their guidelines. Do not leave the home!

If they cannot contact their local family physician, they should call the Health Department Shelby County Health Department – 937-498-7249 State of OH Health Dept 614-722-7221

If all else fails or if after hours, call theVA 800-368-8262.

If a driver arrives to pick up a client, it is their judgement whether or not to transport. your health and the health of our other veterans is paramount

They are not to just show up at the er, urgent care, or other doctors office without pre-calling. If they are experiencing symptoms, they need to notify the office they intend to visit by phone, firsT.