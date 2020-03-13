Hardin-Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — Due to school activities being cancelled effective Monday evening, the Hardin-Houston Board of Education meeting will now be held on Sunday evening at 6 p.m. in the media center.

Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities

The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet Monday, March 16, at 12:30 p.m. at the board office.

Items on the agenda include administrative reports by the support services director, community education and outreach director, early childhood director and early intervention director. An executive session is planned to consider the employment of a public employee or official.

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY —The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) will meet on Monday, March. 16, at 4 p.m. in council chambers.

Sidney City Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission will meet on Monday, March 16, at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Sidney City Schools Board of Education

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, March 16, at 6 p.m. in the board office.

Items on the agenda includes the recognition of Josie Davis who placed first in the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association Girls State Wrestling competition; personnel items; an update on coronavirus situation; and accepting the tax rates as established by the Shelby County Auditor.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local School Board of Education will meet Monday, March 16, at 7 p.m. at the school.

Items on the agenda include approval of field trips, an executive session to consider the employment of a public employee, supplemental contracts, accepting resignations, hearing reports from the maintenance, bus and custodial department, elementary and high school principals, capital projects and COVID update.

Tri County Board

TROY — In accordance with Gov Mike DeWine’s directive to limit public gatherings and out of an abundance of caution, the March meeting of the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services and the Finance Committee meeting have been canceled. The next scheduled meeting of the Board is Wednesday, April 15, at 6:45 p.m.

Midwest Regional Educational Service Center

SIDNEY — The Midwest Regional Educational Service Center’s regular board meeting scheduled for March 19, 2020, will be moved to the Sidney ESC office. This office is located at 129 E. Court St., Sidney, Ohio, on the fourth floor. The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m.