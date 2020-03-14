125 years

March 14, 1895

The committee appointed at the women’s convention determined the names to be placed in consideration were Mr. J.O. Amos, and Mrs. E.H Arbuckle. The object is to elect a woman to the board of education for the Sidney City Schools. The election is in March.

———

The Democratic caucus met yesterday. here are the names of those who will stand for election for city council: First ward, W.H. Fristoe, second ward, Philip Smith, third ward, L.M. Studevant, and fourth ward, John Corbin

100 years

March 14, 1920

The work of tearing down al old Sidney landmark was begun today. It was the first brick house built in Sidney. The structure was the home of Charles Starett, the founder of Sidney. It is located next to Klipstine Lumber Company.

———

There will be a moving picture theatre in Anna. Arrangements are being made to show them in the high school auditorium on Tuesday and Friday nights. The movies will start this week.

———

Tawawa Tribe No. 67, will celebrate its 14th anniversary of its founding in Sidney. It will be held in the Church of Christ. Being part of the program will be H.H. Needles, Charles Wyman and H.T. Ruese. Ruese was the first sachem for the organization.

75 years

March 14, 1945

A final report on the Salvation Army final campaign was released yesterday. $9,341 was raised. The additional funds raised will be used to renovate the basement of the building.

———

Ten new men are needed to bring the national guard unit in Sidney to full strength. The announcement was made by Lt. Arthur Tremain. He will lead a recruiting drive to select the men.

———

Pvt. William LeMaster is safe. It has been determined he was captured I Germany on December 14. This brings to 13 the number of local prisoners of war. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Anderson LeMaster.

50 years

March 14, 1970

Two Shelby County boys have been selected a alternate appointments to the U.S. Naval Academy. They are James Cole, son of Mrs. Gladys Cole in Sidney and Edward W. George, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert George of Botkins.

———

A board of education has been formed for the newly created Holy Angels Central High School. It will contain 12 members. James McClain of RR 4, Sidney, will be the chairman. Dr. Charles Gariety will by vice chair and Walter Bunnell will act as secretary.

25 Years

March 14, 1995

The undefeated Jackson Center Lady Tigers need one more win to go to the state basketball tournament. The Tigers beat Reedsville Eastern 84-39. The next opponent in the regional final game will be Southeastern. The Trojans sport a 24-1 record. The willner will head to the Division IV tournament. Julie Regula had a career-high 28 points. Combining for 17 points in the first quarter were Brandi Davis and Traci Schilling as the Lady Tigers got off to a fast start and never looked back.

———

Ted Cotterman lost in the state wrestling tournament. However, the result doe not describe the excitement behind the headline. Cotterman was dominating his opponent, Stanley Fines of Toledo Woodward and heading toward a win. Disaster than struck Fines pinned him with just a few seconds remaining in period #2 and it was all over.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/03/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-8.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org