Pioneer Electric Cooperative awards 2020 scholarships

PIQUA – Ten area high school seniors have been selected to receive Pioneer Electric Cooperative’s 2020 scholarships.

The 10 scholars, all children of Pioneer members, were chosen through an application and interview process. Judges for the competition were not Pioneer affiliated.

Forty-five applicants from 19 schools throughout Pioneer’s service territory applied for the scholarships.

One judge summarized this year’s applicants by saying, “If these kids are any indication of what our future holds, we are in good hands.”

Winners include: $2,000 – Blake Holthaus, Fort Loramie; $1,500 – Elizabeth Michael, Anna; $1,000 – Caleb Baughman, Anna; and $500 – Joshua Johnson, Botkins; Nathan Johnson, Sidney; Sam Stickley, Graham; Cameron Tiefenthaler, Columbus School for Girls; Nathan Waltz, Troy Christian; Savannah Weaver, West Liberty-Salem; and Noah Wolf, Mechanicsburg.

“We are proud to support such a talented group of seniors through our annual scholarship competition,” said Nanci McMaken, Pioneer’s vice president and chief communications officer.

Pioneer Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit distribution utility focused on service to its member-owners in its primary territory of Champaign, Miami, and Shelby counties, as well as portions of the eight surrounding counties.