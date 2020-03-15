Area restaurants pressing on after state announces dine-in ban

Restaurants throughout the area have announced plans continue serving food following Gov. Mike DeWine’s order on Sunday that all dine-in service at eateries and bars in the state be suspended. The order permits carryout and delivery service.

Below is a listing of area restaurants’ plans, sorted by city/village. This article will be updated throughout Sunday and Monday as more eateries finalize and announce plans.

Sidney:

• Alcove restaurant: The iconic downtown eatery will be open for carryout and delivery.

• Al’s Pizza: The Wapakoneta Avenue pizzeria will offer delivery and carryout service during normal hours.

• Cazadores Mexican Restaurant: The Michigan Street restaurant will be open normal business hours for carryout service. Carryouts can also be picked up from its drive-thru window.

• Clancy’s: The iconic restaurant on Wapakoneta Avenue will not open its lobby, but its drive-thru will remain open and operate as normal during normal business hours. Delivery orders can also be placed on DoorDash.

• Fricker’s: The Michigan Street sports bar will be open for carryout orders and for delivery orders placed on DoorDash.

• K&J’s Ice Cream: The ice cream store on Russell Road in Sidney will be open normal hours for drive-thru and carryout orders.

• Mojitos Mexican Cuisine: The Wapakoneta Avenue restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for carryout and delivery orders placed through DoorDash.

• Murphy’s Craftbar + Kitchen: The downtown restaurant will be open for carryout from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Thursday and Friday. Patrons can call the restaurant on those two days to place orders.

• Smok’n Jo’s BBQ: The restaurant off of Michigan Street posted on Facebook it will offer carryouts. The eatery said more information on its services is forthcoming.

• Spot Restaurant: The iconic downtown eatery will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Drive-thru and delivery order service placed through DoorDash will continue as normal. The restaurant’s dining room will be open for carryout pickup. Carryout orders can be placed in person, on the restaurant’s website or called in.

Botkins:

• The Inn Between: The famous tavern will be open for carryout orders from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday and will maintain those hours “if all goes smoothly.”

• Meyer’s Tavern: The famous tavern will be open from 9 a.m. to midnight for carryout. The restaurant will deliver during lunch hours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Trojan’s Den Pizza: The pizza place on Main Street is open during normal hours for carryout and delivery.

McCartyville:

• Patrick’s Pub & Grill: The pub is closing at 9 p.m. on Sunday and has yet to finalize plans on how it will proceed. Further information will be posted on its Facebook page.

Minster:

• Bud’s Pizza: The restaurant will offer carryout and delivery options. Exact details are still being determined.

New Knoxville:

• Main Street Station: The restaurant will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for carryouts. Orders can be placed by calling the restaurant and can be picked up at is drive-thru window.

DeGraff:

• Ron’s Pizza: The pizza restaurant will offer delivery and carryout and said it will bring food to customer’s cars.

Jerry Hoaglin, of Sidney, mops the floor at The Spot Restaurant shortly after it closed Sunday night. It was the final day the restaurant and all others in Ohio were allowed to have dine-in service. Governor Mike DeWine declared earlier in the day that all dine-in service is suspended until further notice. Hoaglin said he has worked at the restaurant for over 20 years and is concerned about how business will be affected in coming weeks. The Spot and many other area restaurants will continue to offer carryout and delivery service. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/03/web1_20200315_200516-1-copy-3.jpg Jerry Hoaglin, of Sidney, mops the floor at The Spot Restaurant shortly after it closed Sunday night. It was the final day the restaurant and all others in Ohio were allowed to have dine-in service. Governor Mike DeWine declared earlier in the day that all dine-in service is suspended until further notice. Hoaglin said he has worked at the restaurant for over 20 years and is concerned about how business will be affected in coming weeks. The Spot and many other area restaurants will continue to offer carryout and delivery service. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News