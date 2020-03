Volunteer David Monnin, of Sidney, sells fried fish to a long line of people in cars at the Sidney K of C Hall on Friday, March 13. The fish fry was made into a drive-through only to prevent any spread of COVID-19.

Volunteer David Monnin, of Sidney, sells fried fish to a long line of people in cars at the Sidney K of C Hall on Friday, March 13. The fish fry was made into a drive-through only to prevent any spread of COVID-19. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News