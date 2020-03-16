Grand jury indicts 29 people

SIDNEY – A rural Sidney man has been indicted on charges alleging he was involved in sexual conduct with a stepchild.

He was one of 29 people indicted by the Shelby County grand jury that met on Thursday, March 12.

Of those cases, 18 people were handed down a variety of charges involved in drug trafficking. Those indicted will be arraigned on Thursday, March 19, in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Danny J. Gates, 44, 18488 Herring Road, has been charged with three counts of sexual battery, all third-degree felonies. Authorities believe Gated was involved with his stepchild twice in January 2017 and again on Feb. 18.

Matthew H. Harris, 32, 405 S. Second St., Anna, was charged with endangering children, a third-degree felony.

According to online court records, Harris is accused of administering excessive physical disciplinary measures to a 3-year-old child. He allegedly caused bruising to the child’s buttocks, which created a substantial risk.

Carl T. Crawford, 24, 5050 Dawson Road, Houston, has been charged with having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. He was found with two rifles while having two previous convictions.

Joshua E. Jenkins, 32, Lima, was indicted on grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He supposedly took a vehicle on Feb. 18.

Cindy M. Byer, 49, Troy, was charged with theft, a fifth-degree felony. She allegedly took a credit card belonging to another person on Oct. 17.

Danal Shayne King, 48, at large, was charged with obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony. King allegedly attempted to conceal the whereabouts of a wanted person hiding in a residence.

Several cases involved possession of drugs. They include:

• Tiffany Campbell, 34, at large, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Ronald David Lewis, 45, 615 Third Ave., possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Billy D. Williams, 38, 704 Park St., possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

• Rebecca Louise Bowling, 51, aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.

• Corey S. Forbes, 41, Louisville, Kentucky, possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

Drug trafficking

In all, 18 people were indicted in drug trafficking cases. They include:

• Jeremiah D. Wilson, 40, 806 S. Main Ave., seven counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, second, third and fourth-degree felonies, and three counts of trafficking in drugs, all fifth-degree felonies.

Authorities allege Wilson sold methamphetamine and fentanyl near a school.

• Jeffrey L. Eichelberger, 35, 323 N. Walnut Ave., seven counts of trafficking in drugs, all fifth-degree felonies. He is accused of selling fentanyl and heroin in July.

• Robert G. White III, 38, 414 S. Miami Ave., three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, all second-degree felonies.

• Albert L. Taylor, 45, 818 Buckeye Ave., trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

• Shane D. Skeens, 51, at large, two counts of trafficking in drugs, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Vickie L. Napier, 58, 119 Shelby St., two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, both third-degree felonies, one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and a count of trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Mary M. Warden, 25, at large, nine counts of trafficking in drugs, all fifth-degree felonies, and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, both fourth-degree felonies.

• Eliza M. Napier, 44, 316 E. Court St., two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, both third-degree felonies, and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, both fourth-degree felonies.

• Joshua S. Centers, 30, at large, two counts of trafficking in drugs, both fourth-degree felonies, one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of a person selling, purchasing, distributing or possessing a dangerous drug, a third-degree felony.

• Michael J. Lee, 53, at large, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, both fourth-degree felonies, and three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, all third-degree felonies.

• Donald B. King, 46, 414 S. Miami Ave., two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, both fourth-degree felonies, and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony.

• James Clarence Richardson III, 31, at large, two counts trafficking in drugs, both fourth-degree felonies, and one count of trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• J.R. King, 45, at large, two counts of trafficking in drugs, both fourth-degree felonies.

• Richard Ernest Winemiller, 38, 209 ½ E. North St., two counts of trafficking in drugs, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Mark D. Harris, 57, 621 Broadway Ave., two counts of trafficking in drugs, both fourth-degree felonies.

• Casey O. Hughes, 37, 806 S. Main Ave., three counts of trafficking in drugs, all fifth-degree felonies, one count of trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

• Heather A. Glass, 39, Troy, aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Judy L. Skeens, 46, at large, two counts of trafficking in drugs, both fifth-degree felonies.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

