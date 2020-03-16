Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter switches to working remotely

DAYTON – In an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter staff has switched to working remotely.

Based on guidance from state and local public health agencies, the association’s staff on Friday started working 100 percent remotely to ensure continued care and support of local families. Alzheimer’s Association development, research and advocacy efforts also will continue as the chapter works to execute its mission at the highest possible level.

“The health and safety of our constituents, volunteers and staff remain our driver as we address the COVID-19 outbreak and as we continue to pursue our mission, today and in the longer term,” Eric VanVlymen, executive director of the Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Association, said.

The association will re-evaluate these measures on an ongoing basis and resume in-person engagements as soon as possible, based on public health guidelines. Meetings and events, such as care consultations, will be conducted by phone whenever possible.

The association’s HelpLine is available 24/7 for around-the-clock care and support. That phone number is 1-800-272-3900 or individuals can go online for information at alz.org/Dayton.