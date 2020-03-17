125 Years

March 17, 1895

It was a day of historic firsts. The first lady to vote at the democratic primary today was Mrs. L.D. Anderson. The first lady at the Republican primary was Mrs. Mary DeWeese. The attempt to challenge the ladies at the Democratic primary election for school board because they were women was very promptly set down by Supervisor F.C. Cummins. It met with universal condemnation.

100 Years

March 17, 1920

The county commissioners and the county surveyor met with officials in Columbus to secure additional funding for the improvement of the roads in the county. It appears they will obtain about $112,500. The funds were released by the State Highway Board.

———

There is a literary publication being produced by the boys at Sidney High School. It is called the “Orange and Black.” Copies were delivered by about 300 subscribers. They will have editions once a month for the balance of the school term. Miss Anna Wilkinson is the teacher in charge of the paper. Victor Taylor is the editor, Martin Wells the assistant editor and Raymond Heine the business manager.

75 Years

March 17, 1945

There will be local support for the national campaign, “Library of the high Seas.” It is an effort to make sure every ship going to sea has an adequate library. The project is led by the American Legion Auxiliary.

———

Robert Minniear announced today he has taken over the moving business of Frank C. Proctor. The new owner has purchased a large moving van to use with the other equipment.

———

Mrs. Frank Gleason is coordinating the home nursing care being provided. She currently has a total of 170 persons in the program.

50 Years

March 17, 1970

Mrs. Leroy Overman of Fort Loramie reported today her son, Marine L/Cpl Michael Charles Bollenbacher was sounded in action in Vietnam. He is now on the road to recovery. The Marine is just 21 years old. Her son recently wrote to his mother, telling her he was wounded in the leg, back and abdomen.

———

The Holy Angels Wings eased into the regional basketball tournament with a victory over Federal Hocking. The Sidney team had a large margin but began coasting to the win. In the end, the win was by a score of 63-54.

25 Years

March 17, 1995

The murder case against Louis Tucker is ongoing. Here is information on the others convicted of murder and where they are now. Daniel Brock, who was allegedly with Tucker, is appealing his murder conviction. Roy Lawrence was convicted of murdering Diana Miller of Kettlersville in 1987. He is eligible for parole in 2031. Donald Spradlin killed Dr. Homer Cargil in a 1985 murder. He is eligible for parole in 2032. Jay Crider is also in prison. He is serving 15 years to life for the strangulation death of Rebecca Snider.

———

Dale Ludwig has taken over the management of the Littlejohn Restaurant in Botkins. He plans to use it as an arcade, hold dances there and generally increase its business. Ludwig is a 1980 Botkins High School graduate.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

