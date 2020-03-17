Community calendar

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

• The Writer’s Club meeting at the Piqua Public Library has been postponed indefinitely due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.

• The Nar-Anon at the Piqua Public Library has been postponed indefinitely due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. Please contact 937-622-1294 for updates on location changes and meeting postponements due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.

• Friday Night Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road. Please contact 937-622-1294 for updates on location changes and meeting postponements due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 10 a.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First United Methodist Church 230 E. Poplar St. Please contact 937-622-1294 for updates on location changes and meeting postponements due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.

• Sidney Woman of Hope group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 11:30 a.m. for a women members-only discussion meeting in the white house at 117 W. Water St. Please contact 937-622-1294 for updates on location changes and meeting postponements due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.

MONDAY, MARCH 23

• GriefShare meetings have been postponed indefinitely due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19. For more information contact Rose Meyer at 937-295-2891 or Bobby Bender at 937-295-3449.

• Sidney Noon Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. Please contact 937-622-1294 for updates on location changes and meeting postponements due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.

• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road. Please contact 937-622-1294 for updates on location changes and meeting postponements due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

• Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8:30 p.m. for a public discussion meeting in the Salvation Army, 419 Buckeye Ave. Please contact 937-622-1294 for updates on location changes and meeting postponements due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.

• Wilson Home Health Care & Hospice adult grief support group has been postponed indefinitely due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

• Sit ‘N Stitch at the Piqua Public Library has been postponed indefinitely due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. Please contact 937-622-1294 for updates on location changes and meeting postponements due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.

• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a public discussion meeting in the First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St. Please contact 937-622-1294 for updates on location changes and meeting postponements due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.