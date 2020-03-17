Community calendar

THURSDAY, MARCH 19
• The Writer’s Club meeting at the Piqua Public Library has been postponed indefinitely due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.
• The Nar-Anon at the Piqua Public Library has been postponed indefinitely due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.
FRIDAY, MARCH 20
• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. Please contact 937-622-1294 for updates on location changes and meeting postponements due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.
• Friday Night Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road. Please contact 937-622-1294 for updates on location changes and meeting postponements due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 10 a.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First United Methodist Church 230 E. Poplar St. Please contact 937-622-1294 for updates on location changes and meeting postponements due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.
• Sidney Woman of Hope group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 11:30 a.m. for a women members-only discussion meeting in the white house at 117 W. Water St. Please contact 937-622-1294 for updates on location changes and meeting postponements due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.
MONDAY, MARCH 23
• GriefShare meetings have been postponed indefinitely due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19. For more information contact Rose Meyer at 937-295-2891 or Bobby Bender at 937-295-3449.
• Sidney Noon Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. Please contact 937-622-1294 for updates on location changes and meeting postponements due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.
• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road. Please contact 937-622-1294 for updates on location changes and meeting postponements due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.
TUESDAY, MARCH 24
• Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8:30 p.m. for a public discussion meeting in the Salvation Army, 419 Buckeye Ave. Please contact 937-622-1294 for updates on location changes and meeting postponements due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.
• Wilson Home Health Care & Hospice adult grief support group has been postponed indefinitely due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
• Sit ‘N Stitch at the Piqua Public Library has been postponed indefinitely due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.
• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. Please contact 937-622-1294 for updates on location changes and meeting postponements due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.
• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a public discussion meeting in the First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St. Please contact 937-622-1294 for updates on location changes and meeting postponements due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.