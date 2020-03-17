Sidney couple displaced by Riverbend Blvd. fire

SIDNEY — An elderly couple has been displaced after a house fire on Riverbend Boulevard Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services, dispatch received a report of a house fire located 1130 Riverbend Blvd. on Tuesday, March 17, at 9:35 a.m. Neighbors reported smoke coming from the residence and that people may have been trapped inside.

The first units on scene reported heavy, black smoke coming from a single-story family residence, owned by James and Betty Anderson. Sidney Police on scene had forced entry, but were unable to enter due to the heavy smoke and heat conditions.

Sidney firefighters made quick entry and were able to quickly extinguish the fire and perform a search of the house. Crews did not find anyone in the house, which was later, confirmed when the homeowners arrived on scene.

Sidney Fire Assistant Chief Chris Niswonger said the fire, which had flashed over into two rooms, was mostly out upon arrival.

“The fire had substantial headway but had put itself out because the inside was sealed up so tight,” he said.

No civilians or firefighters were injured during the incident.

The damage is estimated at $45,000 to the structure and contents.

The homeowners are currently being assisted by the Red Cross.

The Sidney Fire Department Investigation Unit has ruled the fire as accidental caused by an open door on a wood burning stove.