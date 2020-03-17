Wilson Health to set up COVID-19 testing site at fairgrounds

SIDNEY — Wilson Health with the support and help of Shelby County Commissioners and Airstream, Inc. have partnered to set up a COVID-19 testing site at the Shelby County Fairgrounds starting Wednesday.

“Airstream has generously donated two NEST travel trailers for our medical team to use to conduct testing at the fairgrounds,” said Mark Klosterman, president and CEO at Wilson Health. “It really is amazing to see how quickly our community and corporate partners can come together in a time of need. With a few phone calls, our county commissioners and Bob Wheeler, CEO of Airstream, stepped up to offer their support and assistance.”

This site will be set up as a drive-thru and a Wilson Health medical team will collect specimens from patients who have a physician order for a COVID-19 test to be performed. Limited supplies of testing kits are available.

“Like everyone, Airstream is looking for ways to do what we can to curb the spread of COVID19,” said Airstream President and CEO Bob Wheeler. “Our founder Wally Byam wrote more than 60 years ago that Airstream has a role in promoting goodwill among the peoples of the world and this effort is a manifestation of that. We’re honored to support Wilson Health and those on the front lines helping our community during these extraordinary times.”

Starting Wednesday, the drive-thru testing will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 655 S. Highland Ave. in Sidney.

“It’s important that those who have symptoms that are consistent with the COVID-19 virus first contact their medical provider and work with them to see if they meet certain criteria before they come to the collection site. If you do not have a physician’s order, you will not be tested,” Wilson Health said.

Wilson Health will collect the specimens and send away to a commercial lab for coronavirus testing.

Wilson Health is emphasizing people need to continue to use phone calls and call their medical provider or use Wilson Health Virtual Care as a first step.

Anyone who suspects they may have symptoms of coronavirus can ask questions by calling the Ohio Department of Health Hotline at 833-427-5634 or call the Sidney-Shelby County Health Dept. at 937-498-7249 or visit www.wilsonhealth.org/coronavirus for up-to-date information.

Greg Freistuhler, plan operations director at Wilson Health, discusses the plans for setting up a COVID-19 testing site at the Shelby County Fairgrounds with Wilson Health Administrator Dave Buchanan Tuesday afternoon. Blythe Alspaugh | Sidney Daily News