City addresses evolving COVID-19 situation

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney is addressing the evolving COVID-19 situation, with vital city services continuing, but announcing several other postponed or cancelled events.

“As a large employer and a provider of public programs, services and facilities, Sidney is being proactive and following the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations and guidelines in preparation for potential local cases of the virus,” said City Manager Mark Cundiff. “The Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is an emerging, rapidly evolving situation. The city will share updated information through its webpage and social media outlets.

“At this time, vital city services and functions continue without interruption,” Cundiff said. “We have stepped up our cleaning efforts for the public and our employees at all of our facilities. Sidney City Emergency Operations staff have been meeting daily since Monday, March 16, 2020, to assess the impact of COVID-19 on city operations.”

On Monday, March 16, the city launched a webpage devoted to updated news on the local efforts, as well as deploying the Community Alert feature on the website www.sidneyoh.com.

“At the top of the screen on the home page, visitors will noticed a flashing red button and recent issued alerts. By clicking on the flashing red button, user will be brought to the Alert Center. I encourage local residents to subscribe to the service to instantly receive new alert messages directly to their mobile phones or in-box as they issued, Cundiff said.”

As of Tuesday, March 17, 2020, the following events or activities on city property have been postponed or cancelled:

• Sidney Police Department Citizens Police Academy — postponed.

• Sidney Police Department RAD class — postponed.

• Sidney Police Department tours — cancelled until further notice

• All league activities at city parks have been suspended for 30 days and will be reviewed again before April 16. This includes Sidney Amateur Baseball, Shelby County Youth Soccer, Sidney City Schools baseball and softball.

• Tree City USA Awards Program — April 17 — postponed to June 19

“As the situation continues to evolve with new guidance issued daily, the city has been forced to cancel and/or postpone several public events. Again, please stay tuned to the city’s website and our social media outlets for updated cancellation/closures,” Cundiff said.