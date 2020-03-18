DeGraff teen pleads guilty to murder

BELLEFONTAINE — A DeGraff teen has pleaded guilty to murdering his mother.

Brycen Caudill, 17, DeGraff, entered the guilty plea Monday afternoon in Logan County Common Pleas Court.

Caudill was arrested and charged with the murder of his 36-year-old mother Crystal R. Caudill, 36, on Aug. 16, 2019. He had stabbed and attacked her at their residence at 207 E. Main St., DeGraff.

The teen attacked and stabbed his mother multiple times on Aug. 16 around 7 a.m.

Crystal Caudill was was transported to Mary Rutan Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Law enforcement officers apprehended Caudill at a Champaign County residence, 10029 Trestle Road, St. Paris, after authorities received a call from the teen to surrender, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office said at the time of the arrest.

Brycen Caudill was originally charged in Logan County Juvenile Court. He was later bound over to Logan County Common Pleas Court where he was tried as an adult. He was originally charged with murder, felonious assault and domestic violence in Logan County Juvenile Court.

The plea agreement calls for the felonious assault and domestic violence charges to be dropped.

He will be sentenced at 9 a.m. on April 30. He faces 15 years to life in prison.