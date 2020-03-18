Let yourself go

ONGOING

• The Dayton Ballet’s performance of “Innovations” set for April 2 through 5, has been cancelled due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

• The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s presentation of “Alpine Symphony” set for Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28 in the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center, has been cancelled due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

• Brukner Nature Center will be closed until April 6 due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. All programs and events scheduled prior to April 6 will be cancelled.

• Brukner Nature Center’s annual “Run Wild for Wildlife” 5k set for Saturday, April 25 at 9:30 a.m. will have changes made to the event in regard to COVID-19. Those changes will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

• The fish fry held weekly at St. Mary’s Church in Piqua has been cancelled due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.

• An all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast will be held on Saturday, March 21 from 7 a.m. to noon at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. U.S. Route 36 in Conover. Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. Carry-out options are available. For more information or to check for changes or cancellations, contact 937-386-3700.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open every Wednesday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m., free admission.

• The Piqua Public Library will be closed until March 31 due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. Patrons will not be penalized with late fees during the closure.

• The Auglaize District Public Library System will be closed through April 5 due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. Patrons who currently have library materials checked out are asked to keep them until April 6. All library cardholders will have access to online resources regardless of fines.