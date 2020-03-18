Police log

TUESDAY

-12:23 p.m.: theft. Police investigated the reported theft of a wallet, Social Security card and Medicare card in the 400 block of North Ohio Avenue.

-9:48 a.m.: criminal damaging. Police investigated a report of broken windows in the 500 block of Campbell Road.

-8:58 a.m.: warrant. Alice M. Stewart, 49, 1209 Hilltop Ave., Apt. F, turned herself in to the Municipal Court Probation Department. She was arrested on an outstanding contempt warrant out of the Sidney Municipal Court.

MONDAY

-9:06 p.m.: misuse of credit card. Police responded to Kroger on Michigan Street on a report of misuse of a credit card. The reporting person advised he lost his wallet.

Crashes

Alexandrea J. Gabel, of DeGraff, was cited for failure to control following a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 6:25 p.m.

Gabel was traveling eastbound on West Court Street when she reportedly blacked out prior to the Walnut Avenue intersection. Gabel’s vehicle struck a barrel and left the south side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a crosswalk sign, ran over a decorative concrete wall and struck two brick decorative lamps before coming to a stop at 247 W. Court St.

Gabel, who refused to be transported from the scene, advised she was 6 months pregnant and would go to the hospital to be checked out.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:25 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm.

TUESDAY

-6:26 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-12:09 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-9:33 a.m.: house fire. Crews responded to a fire.

– 7:59 a.m. to 9:41 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 13 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap and Kyle Shaner.

