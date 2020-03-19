Job and Family Services closes lobby

SIDNEY — “While the Shelby County Department of Job and Family Services remains committed to helping our community and clients during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are following the directive of Gov. Mike DeWine to conduct as much business as possible via phone, email or online and prohibit mass gatherings that have the potential to promote the spread of the virus,” said Director Steven Pulfer.

Effective March 19, 2020 the Shelby County Department of Job and Family Services closed its lobby to the public until further notice.

“The agency is not closing, and our staff will remain available Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Staff can be reached at 937-498-4981,” said Pulfer.

Additional updates on the services are as follows:

• To register for Unemployment Benefits, apply online at: http://unemployment.Ohio.gov or call 877-644-6562. It is suggested that you apply online as wait times on the phone are extremely high.

• Clients are asked to submit all applications and verifications for cash, food, and Medicaid assistance in one of the following ways:

– Online at www.SSP.Benefits.Ohio.Gov

– Via mail at 227 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney, OH 45365

– Via fax at 937-498-7396

– Via the Dropbox located at the front entrance of the agency

– Verification documents may also be emailed to FMS-Staff@jfs.ohio.gov

All documents will be processed as normal and staff will contact clients via phone if a phone interview is scheduled, or if there are questions.

Anyone may make a report of suspected child or adult maltreatment by calling 937-498-4981. If you believe a child or adult is in immediate danger of serious harm call 911. Child and Adult Protective Services can be accessed for emergencies, after regular business hours, by calling the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 937-498-1111 and asking for the on-call Children Services worker to be paged.

Payments for child support can be mailed to Ohio CSPC, PO Box 182372, Columbus, OH 43218-2394. Please include name, SETS number, order number, social security number (optional), and amount applied to each case (if multiple); or by credit/debit card payment with no additional fee at: www.Ohio.smartchildsupport.com or by calling 937-498-4981 option 4. You may print payment histories and communicate with your caseworker by registering at www.jfs.ohio.gov/ocs.

For Job Center Services, refer to the OhioMeansJobs Shelby County Facebook page, website at www.shelbycountyjfs.org or call 937-498-4981.

Please be advised, due to the ever-changing circumstances surrounding COVID-19, this information is subject to change and will be shared on the agency website at www.shelbycountyjfs.org or OhioMeansJobs Shelby County Facebook page.