Anna Village Council selects Choice One for sidewalks, drainage projects

ANNA – Following a recommendation from the Public Works Committee, Anna’s Village Council approved Choice One Engineering for the village’s 2020 sidewalks and drainage projects during the Feb. 25 council meeting.

Solicitor Aaron Lowe has started on a draft contract for Imagine Networks. For the payback of approximately $4,700 owed to the village, Imagine Networks will pay an additional $200 a month until it becomes current.

Administrator Mike Homan will check to see what frequency Imagine Networks uses and eliminate the frequency exclusions for the no-compete clause. Lowe gave three options of how the village can pass the new contract and will get NKTelco’s contact information and contact it.

Homan will talk with NKTelco on the details regarding wireless equipment on top of the water tower.

NKTelco will still allow the village to sign the contract for its current services, enabling Anna to save $200 every month. Council approved the signing a few months ago.

A phase of the potential park additions and upgrades would include the ball courts (basketball, pickleball and tennis). Council is waiting on the Park Advisory Board to decide if it wants to pursue and look into funding. Homan will relay the thoughts on the budgetary numbers to Poggemeyer Design so possible grants can be sought out and grant writing can begin.

There has been no response from the Anna Truck Stop regarding the proposed waterway. Homan said council possibly could pull the offer off the table.

At this point the Community Improvement Corporation will remain active. There could be a use for it in the future.

In new business, Fire Chief Tim Bender presented quotes for turnout gear ready racks. He recommended going with Fire Safety Services for $9,105.75. Council approved the purchase.

Public Works Superintendent Lindsey Alexander presented a quote for an analytical balance at the waste water treatment plant for $5,306.12 with a 10 percent rebate. Council approved the purchase.

Mayor Mark Pulfer reported police statistics are available for review. He asked those in attendance to keep council member Carol Ferguson in their thoughts and prayers with the loss of a family member. Pulfer also said the Shelby County mayors’ meeting will be March 30.

Homan announced the county clean-up day will be held from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. April 4 at the Franklin Township building on County Road 25-A. The electric aggregation rates for village residents will renew at a lower rate, he said.

The annual CRA meeting will be held March 27. April 24 and 25 will be the village garage sales, organized by residents.

According to the annexation documents, a crop damage check will be sent to Ruth Ann Tillman, Homan reported. The exact dollar has not been figured yet but should be approximately $575.

The partnership with the Attorney General’s Office is paying off, Fiscal Officer Stacy Meyer said. The village has seen an increase in delinquent income tax collections with the start of 2019 tax filings.

Bender reported there was a grass fire along Interstate 75 along the road to just into the field that was approximately 300 yards long.

The Safety and Refuse Committee announced it would meet at 6:30 p.m. March 3 to discuss an ordinance for trash/recycling containers and to establish rates for new recycling containers if lost or stolen.

In the Public Works report, it was reported Sturm Construction will begin the South Street reconstruction toward the end of March or when the weather breaks. Also, the new trailer has arrived. The committee will meet at 6 p.m. March 24.

The Parks and Recreation Committee will meet at 5 p.m. March 10. The Finance and Personnel Committee will meet at 6 p.m. March 10.

Also during the meeting, invoices totaling $7,833.05 were presented for payment and approved. A second reading was held for Ordinance 20-1773, an ordinance for park use fees. Also, village employees introduced themselves to council members.

Council went into executive session to discuss litigation. It didn’t take any action.