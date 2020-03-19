Police log

WEDNESDAY

-6:47 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Joseph Dale Saunders, 22, 245 W. North St., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

TUESDAY

-12:31 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to the report of two boys fighting in the 200 block of Franklin Avenue, one of whom threw a board that hit and dented a vehicle.

Crashes

Angela Young, 61, 10507 Schenk Road, was cited for a starting and backing violation following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

Karen Dues, 67, of Versailles, was stopped at a red light on East Poplar Street near the intersection of North Ohio Avenue. Young was backing out of a parking space on East Polar Street and failed to see Dues’ vehicle. Young’s 2013 Ford Escape backed into the right rear corner of Dues’ 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, causing minor dame to both vehicles. Neither driver suffered injuries in the crash.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:54 p.m. fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-12:19 a.m. to 1:49 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

WEDNESDAY

-12:59 a.m. to 7:25 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap and Kyle Shaner.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap and Kyle Shaner.