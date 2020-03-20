125 years ago

March 20, 1895

The Board of Directors of the Shelby County Agricultural institute met the the offices of George Anderson to complete plans for the 1895 county fair this summer. Plans for the running race were given up and instead, a bicycle race is being planned. The premiums for the livestock will most likely be increased.

———

There will be changes at the Armory. Adjutant General Howe is preparing regulations which will absolutely ban liquor in armory buildings. This will be the law across the state.

100 years ago

March 20, 1920

Pete Cardone, the popular tailor in Sidney, will be relocating. He is moving his business from the Woodward Building to the room just south of the Mall Theatre. It was formerly occupied by J.J. Kane. Cardone will rent the space with the Monarch Steam Cleaners Laundry business.

———

A big motor truck, from Lima, stalled in the mud on West Michigan Street. The problem was created when mud was left after the sewer was put in.

———

The Elks baseball team will be playing again this year. The team will play its games at Lakeside Park. The season begins April 18.

75 years ago

March 20, 1945

The chick hatchery suffered a major loss this week. a fire caused the suffocation of 27,000 chicks and also caused major damage to the equipment. The fire apparently started in the first floor battery of chick brooders which caused thick smoke to roll throughout the building.

———

Sidney and Shelby County will be participating in the United National Clothing Collection drive. Plans are being prepared by chairman William Rhees. Dates have not been set for the drive but will be announced shortly.

50 years ago

March 20, 1970

A disastrous fire at the K&K Mfg. Company has not stalled the passion of Lester Kloeker, the owner. The fire was February 10. Kloeker announced today a Piqua building is erecting a 100 foot by 60 foot steel building which will be the new home. It is expected to be ready by May.

———

The Quincy chapter of the Miami Valley Home Demonstration Club has elected new officers. The president will be Mrs. Louis Clark. Joining her will be Mrs. Stephen Douglas, vice-president; Mrs. Homer Millet, Secretary and Mrs. Jim Davis, treasurer.

25 years ago

March 20, 1995

The Jackson Center Lady Tigers will face top-rated Danville in the state championship basketball tournament. It is the first trip to state for the girls program. Ironically, it is also the 10th anniversary of the boys’ basketball state championship victory in 1985. Jackson Center defeated Southeastern 58-49 in the regional final game. They were led by diminutive guard Shana Bower. She sunk key free throws to help the Tigers pull away. Danville is making its fourth straight state tournament appearance.

———

A fire in the Mystic Apartments displaced six families. There were no injuries. The fire caused $40,000 in damages to the structure and $15,000 of damage to the contents.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

