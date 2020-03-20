Commissioners restrict visitors to Annex

SIDNEY — It’s a new day and new changes for the Shelby County Commissioners and county offices.

In response to the latest COVID-19 efforts, effective Monday, March 23, 2020, the Shelby County Annex will have restricted access to the public. A deputy will greet persons to verify that business in the building is necessary. The deputy will also ensure persons do not have a temperature and log all visitors that enter. The Annex includes the offices of the Shelby County Commissioners, Auditor, Treasurer, Recorder, Tax Map, Public Defender and Regional Planning.

“We ask that the public make all efforts to conduct business by phone, email or postal mail and do not come into the Annex unless necessary. Urgent business only will be done at the Annex during adjusted office hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Monday to Thursday) and 8:30 a.m. to noon (Friday),” said Commissioner Julie Ehemann.

Special notes for the affected Departments follow:

• Auditor 937-498-7202 aberning@shelbycountyauditors.com

• Board of Commissioners 937-498-7228 shelbycountycommissioners@shelbyco.net

• Public Defender 937-498-1714 publicdefender@shelbyco.net

• Regional Planning 937-498-7273 dreisinger@shelbycountyrpc.com

• Tax Map 937-498-7279 taxmap@shelbycountyengineer.com

Treasurer’s Office

During these extraordinary times, we want to assure everyone that we will continue to assist you in every way possible even with the office closed to the general public. There are multiple ways to pay your real estate and manufactured home taxes. You can utilize the drop box at the main entrance to the Shelby County Annex to drop off your payment. You can also mail your payments utilizing the U.S. Postal Service. Finally, you can make your payments online by going to the Treasurer’s web site and clicking on the “Click to Pay Now” button. You will need to enter your 12-digit parcel number. Visit us at: www.shelbycountytreasurer.com

You can also contact us by phone at 937-498-7281. We are available by phone during our office hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Monday to Thursday) and 8:30 a.m. to noon (Friday).

Recorder’s Office

The Shelby County Recorder’s office has every intention on continuing to serve the constituents of Shelby County while also considering the best interest/wellness of the office employees. In order for us to continue serving with little or no interruption, it is imperative that our staff remain healthy.

To assist in keeping our staff healthy, we are asking for your cooperation and understanding.

We will be closed to the general public, but will do everything possible to fulfil most requests by calling 937 498-7270.

For the Title Searchers, local attorneys, banking industry, realtors or any other entity which relies on our office for their business, I ask for your cooperation.

First, anyone who uses the office to record or file documents, please consider using Electronic Filing during this time. To begin electronic filing, please visit www.erxchange.com and follow the steps. Recording your documents electronically will help by limiting the contact the staff has with individuals.

We will also continue to accept recordings by mail or in person but would certainly prefer they be submitted electronically.

Although, we strive to keep our Geographical Indexes current, there will be delays in this process as we will put this indexing off until there are no customers working in the office to protect the wellbeing of the staff.

Please note: This is the current plan and could change at any time. Please visit our website for https://co.shelby.oh.us/recorders-office for the latest updates.

“In advance, thank you for your cooperation and assistance,” said Ehemann.