Deputies investigate death

ANNA — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an Anna man.

According to Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of West Main Street Wednesday at 2:52 p.m. after the man’s wife called 911 and said her husband had shot himself.

Darrin Glenn Germany, 52, of Anna, died from what appeared to be a self-inflected gunshot wound, the release said. His body has been transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

Assisting at the scene was Perry Port Salem Rescue, Anna Police Department, Anna Rescue and the Shelby County Coroner’s Office.