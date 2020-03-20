Sidney man sentenced to prison

SIDNEY – A city man has been sentenced to nearly four years in the state prison system due to his convictions in trafficking in drugs and his criminal history.

The case was among several heard recently in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Gary L. Withrow Jr., 51, 425 ½ N. Miami Ave., was sentenced to 47 months with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) for two cases brought against him.

In one case, he was sentenced to 30 months in prison on a count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. He was also sentenced to 12 months on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Judge James Stevenson ordered the terms to be served concurrently or at the same time.

Secondly, Withrow was sentenced to 17 months in prison on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs. This term will be served consecutively, or one after the other, from the first case.

Online court records indicate Stevenson noted multiple offenses while under indictment and his criminal history of convictions factored into his sentencing.

Adam Caudill, 35, Lakeview, was sentenced to 17 months with the ODRC on a charge of attempted gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. He was also determined to be a Tier II sex offender.

Caudill was found guilty of having sexual contact with a girl under the age of 13.

Aaron W. Singer, 35, 120 E. Edgewater St., was sentenced to a year a prison when he violated his probation on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and for operating a motor vehicle (OVI) under the influence of alcohol or drug of abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The OVI conviction resulted in a 180 day sentence that will be served concurrently with the 12-month term.

Stephanie M. Cole, 29, 11801 Shroyer Road, Maplewood, was ordered to serve 11 months on each charge at the ODRC Reformatory for Women in Marysville. She was found guilty of possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. The sentences will be served concurrently.

She was arrested Oct. 27 with heroin.

Donald G. Wood, 34, Huber Heights, was sentenced to 180 days in the Shelby County Jail on each count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving under suspension, both first-degree misdemeanors. The terms will be served concurrently.

Wood was granted work release privileges.

Madisen Leach, 22, 615 N. Miami Ave., was ordered to the county jail until her enrollment into a diversion program on a charge of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. She was also placed on five years of community control and ordered to obtain mental health counseling.

Leach was found guilty of stabbing a male victim.

Hunter Cline, 20, and David R. Brussell Jr., 42, both of 11919 State Route 362, Minster, were each placed on five years of probation on a charge of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. They were fined $250, assessed court costs and ordered to obtain anger and rage management counseling.

They struck a man in order to take his phone on Aug. 26.

Jerry Melvin, 52, West Chester, Ohio, was placed on five years of community control on a charge of passing a bad check, a fifth-degree felony. He was ordered to pay $1,300 in restitution, assessed court costs and to obtain gambling addiction counseling.

Four defendants agreed to plea negotiated cases during their final pretrial hearing. They include:

• Howard G. Slagle, 61, 1133 Hamilton Court, two counts of trafficking in drugs, fourth and fifth-degree felonies.

• Jeremy L. Unverferth, 43, 18 Walnut St., Fort Loramie, attempted theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Aaron Mitchell Foster, 29, 2660 Miami River Road, three counts of trafficking in drugs, all fifth-degree felonies.

• Charles J. Brun, 50, 106 Edgewood St., attempted vandalism, a first-degree misdemeanor.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

