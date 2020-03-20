Changes coming for Sidney employees

SIDNEY — Workplace changes are coming for city of Sidney employees starting Monday.

“Despite the closure of city facilities to the public, vital city services and functions continue without interruption,” City Manager Mark Cundiff said in a press release. “To protect our employees we have implemented changes to city staffing levels that will begin Monday, March 23, 2020. Some employees are working remotely from home, some are reporting to work on a rotating schedule, some will continue to report each day and others, because of the nature of their job, have been sent home to wait for recall.”

“We continue to evaluate the situation to best protect our employees and the public while still providing continuity of services,” Cundiff added. “We need to be prepared for that fact that our employees are not immune to the illness and if they or their families are impacted it could have an upsetting impact city services. We feel this current plan will protect our employees and the services our residents have come to expect.”

Due to the building closures, notices have been posted online and at each facility with contact information and process updates for those residents, contractors and vendors that need to get in touch with staff. Residents are encouraged to visit the city’s COVID-19 update website at https://www.sidneyoh.com/465/COVID-19-Update for continued updates.

The lobbies of the Sidney Police Department and Fire Station 1 remain open to the public for emergency purposes. Protocols are in place in both the police and fire departments to allow communication between parties with protective barriers in place.

“These are truly unprecedented times and we appreciate the public’s understanding and patience. Now, with the change in staffing levels, there may be a delay in our response to non-emergency calls, but know that city staff is doing their best to respond to community questions and needs in a timely manner,” Cundiff said. “Sidney city emergency operations staff has been meeting daily since Monday, March 16, 2020, to assess the impact of COVID-19 on city operations.”