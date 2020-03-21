125 years ago

March 21, 1895

Yesterday was the 8th anniversary of the Junior Shakespeare Club. A party was held at the home of Mrs. W.O. Amman on South Ohio Avenue. For entertainment, pictures of those present taken before age 7 were passed around to see who could be identified. A grand time was had by all.

———

A large number of people were present in the Presbyterian Church last evening to hear Leon Vincent speak on Thomas Carlyle. He previously appeared there to speak on Nathaniel Hawthorne. It was likewise well received.

100 years ago.

March 21, 1920

The resignation of H.H. Needles as Probate judge was announced yesterday. since then, names have surfaced for consideration as his replacement. They include Charles Hess, Urban Doorley, Charles Hall, Dr. M.F. Hussey, Judge I.A. Eschman, D.F. Mills, James Way and Robert Marshall.

———

Sam Kummer broke all records as a bowler at the Fountain bowling facility yesterday. His lowest score was a 225 and he rolled seven games. His scores included a perfect 300. At one point he had 16 strikes in a row.

———

Sidney’s Hope Mullen fought to a draw against Billy Weeks in Sandusky this week.

75 years ago

March 21, 1945

County Auditor Arthur Billing reminded citizens March 31 is the deadline for filing personal property tax listings. He noted so far less than half of the residents have made the required filing.

———

Moving pictures of the destruction of London during the war were shown at the Rotary Club this week. The film showed Hitler’s robot bombs and the damage. Over a million homes were damaged and 23,000 businesses were destroyed. All of this damage took place during an 80 day campaign.

50 years ago

March 21, 1970

Most agree one of the greatest chronic eyesores in Sidney is the banks of the Great Miami River. Residents will soon get a chance to help correct the problem. The Sidney Jaycees in cooperation with the Chamber of Commerce and the Miami Conservancy group will tackle the problem. Jaycees chairpersons are Dick Pope and David Poore. Other committee members include Sam Milligan, Richard Frantz and Wally Masteller.

———

The Clinton Extension Homemakers Club met with Mrs. William Brockman and Mrs. Jonn Scott as hostesses. New officers elected include President Mrs. Sam Palmissano, Vice president Mrs. Brockman, secretary-treasurer Mrs. Fred Kaiser and Reporter Mrs. Milton Stengel.

March 21, 1995

25 years ago

The Jackson Center Lady Tigers basketball team defeated top-ranked Danville 36-35 to earn a chance to win their first state championship. It was a stunner. The ream was late arriving at the arena, so the ream members missed the pre-game meal. They were certainly hungry for victory, however. The team will now face the 26-0 East Canton Wizzards. The game is tomorrow at 5 p.m.

———

Jury deliberations could begin in the Louis Tucker case as early as today. The jury heard closing arguments in the case yesterday afternoon. Tucker, who is 21, is charged in the murder of Maplewood area farmer Thomas Herring. If he is convicted of all charges, Tucker could face the death penalty.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/03/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-13.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org