Minster Oktoberfest Board announces button contest

MINSTER — The Oktoberfest Board for Minster Oktoberfest 2020 is holding a button design contest for the 2020 festival.

Button design guidelines include:

• The design needs to be within a 3-1/2 inch circle

• The design can include a maximum of five colors

• The design must have: a wooden shoe somewhere in the design, the event year (46th), the calendar year (2020), the event date (Oct. 2, 3, and 4), and the event location (Minster, Ohio)

• Designs must be submitted by May 1

Designs can be submitted to smmltm@nktelco.net or mailed to Button Design, c/o L&S Mertz, 80 W. Second St., Minster, OH. 45865.