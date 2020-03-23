Sidney closes all city parks

SIDNEY – The stay-at-home order issued by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, has resulted in the cancellations, closing and adjustment of hours by local businesses and agencies.

“The Governor’s announcement on Sunday has prompted closures of all places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors. This will impact all City of Sidney Parks,” said Parks and Recreation Director Duane Gaier.

Starting immediately, all shelters, play structures, swings, slides, climbers and any other play features in the city parks are closed for use by the public. Temporary signage will be installed at conspicuous locations near the play areas, notifying the citizens of the closure.

“The parks themselves will remain open for individual recreation activity. Tawawa Park has a number of hiking trails that are great this time of year,” said Gaier. “Of course, the Canal Feeder Trail is also another fantastic option to explore nature. While on the trails, we ask that you practice “social distancing” as directed by the Director of the Ohio Department of Health, Dr. Amy Acton”

“The health and safety of our residents and employees are of highest priority to us,” reiterated City Manager Mark Cundiff. “To help combat the spread of COVID-19 we urge residents to follow the orders of Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton and practice social distancing if they are using the parks system for individual recreation activities.”

Airstream halts production until April 5

JACKSON CENTER — Thor Industries and all of its subsidiaries, including Airstream Inc., are continuing to take proactive steps to protect and support its global workforce and communities where its employees live and work. Market conditions and dealer demand are rapidly changing as a result of COVID-19. In an effort to balance production with the changing levels of market demand in North America and Europe, Thor is temporarily suspending operations at a number of its US and European RV production facilities. The pause in Airstream production began on March 23, 2020, and will run through April 5, 2020, at which time the company will evaluate current conditions on a plant by plant basis—taking into consideration governmental restrictions, health and safety concerns, and market demand before they resume production.

• The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp., also known as the Land Bank, has canceled its meeting scheduled for April.

• The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education meeting scheduled for Monday, March 23, was postponed.

• Auglaize, Logan, Mercer and Shelby County Farm Bureau are working closely with the Ohio Farm Bureau to monitor the current COVID-19 situation. Ohio Farm Bureau is closely engaged with key health and government leaders on this issue, including the Office of Gov. Mike DeWine. To ensure a safe and healthy workplace, the Auglaize, Logan, Mercer and Shelby County Farm Bureau has made the decision to close the office to the public beginning Tuesday, March 24, 2020, through April 6. During this time, the office will continue to provide member services. Contact the bureau at 877-775-7642 or auglaize@ofbf.org for assistance.

• According to Jeffrey McAtee COO of Agape Distribution in accordance with the governor’s stay-at-home order, Agape Distribution will make the following changes to the services offered. These changes will take effect on March 23, 2020, and remain in effect until the governor’s order expires or is rescinded.

Agency Store

The Agency Store will be closed effective at 4 p.m. on March 23.

Food Pantry

Effective March 24, 2020, Agape Distribution will suspend the individual shopping through the pantry and replace it with curb side service until further notice. The pantry hours will remain the same.

To receive groceries clients will:

– Park in front of the building and not get out of their cars or enter the building.

– Call the front desk at 937-498-4368 and register.

– Tell the intake person the parking space number you are in.

– A volunteer will bring you order to your car.

– Show your ID to the volunteer.

– The volunteer will help load you order.

– Then you can leave.

• The Alcove Restaurant has closed until further notice.

• Allison Custom Jewelry will be closed from March 24 through April 6.

• Alpha Community Center and Holy Angels Soup Kitchen are preparing carry out lunches for pick up 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. Alpha Community Center’s emergency pantry is also open during the same time frame.

• Sidney Salvation Army food pantry is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will deliver food to shut ins by calling 937-492-5013.

• FISH Pond Food pantry and prescription assistance is open 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and they are letting one person in at a time.

• Jackson Center Fish Pond Food Pantry will remain open normal hours on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month.

• Compassionate Care is operating normal business hours. Patients are to call the clinic to schedule an appointment, 937-492-9400. Screening questions will be asked. Medication can be picked up in the lobby.

• The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA will be opening a Pandemic Child Care Center for all Essential Workers starting Wednesday, March 25. Interested families can call 937-492-9134. The YMCA needs additional child care workers to meet the Governor’s mandate of one staff person per six children in separate areas.

• Due to a shortage of supplies, Wilson Health is accepting donations from the public and medical providers for needed supplies Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. They are currently accepting face masks, gloves, gowns, face shields, hand sanitizers, wipes and thermometers. The main lobby (door 1) is the staging area for donation drop offs.

• WASHINGTON, DC – Based on guidance from the CDC and Gov. Mike DeWine regarding avoiding indoor meetings and practicing social distancing, U.S. Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, have decided to cancel all upcoming service academy seminars out of an abundance of caution.

Interested students who meet the eligibility requirements should send their completed application packet to Portman’s Columbus office and Brown’s Cleveland office no later than Sept.18, 2020. The application process is time-intensive. Applicants should plan well in advance.

For more information or to request an application, visit Portman’s website, https://www.portman.senate.gov/index.php/services/service-academies or Brown’s website, https://www.brown.senate.gov/services/students/academy-nominations. Inquiries can also be directed to Portman’s Academy Coordinator at the Columbus office 800-205-OHIO and to Brown’s Academy Coordinator at the Cleveland office 888-896-6446.