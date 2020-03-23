New Lebanon man sentenced on drug charges

SIDNEY – A series of drug-related charges have landed a New Lebanon man in prison for more than two years for illegal drug activity in Shelby County.

The case was one of several heard recently in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Danel Shayne King, 48, faced charges in three separate felony cases when sentenced on March 17.

He was sentenced to 17 months with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction on a charge of attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and 12 months for possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. The terms are to be served concurrently, or at the same time.

He was arrested Oct. 3 with methamphetamine and clonazepam.

In a second case, King was sentenced to 11 months in prison on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. This term will be served consecutively, one after the other, with the first case.

He was arrested on Aug. 11 with methamphetamine.

In a third case, prosecutors dropped a charge against King regarding obstruction of justice, a fifth-degree felony.

Darryl Harris, 58, incarcerated, was sentenced to 11 months with the ODRC on each charge of trafficking in drugs, attempted trafficking in drugs and attempted aggravated trafficking in drugs, all fifth-degree felonies. The sentences will be served consecutively.

In a second case, Harris was sentenced to 11 months for failure to provide a change of address, a fifth-degree felony. He is required to notify authorities of such changes due to past sex-related convictions.

The sentence will be served consecutively to the first case.

William Thomas Strizzi, 32, 10291 Tawawa-Maplewood Road, Maplewood, was sentenced to five years of probation on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He also was ordered to successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling, and the Thinking for a Change program.

He was arrested Oct. 16 with methamphetamine.

Brandt Mathis Kellem, 26, 718 Broadway Ave., agreed to plea negotiated cases with prosecutors during the final pretrial hearing.

He pleaded guilty to charges of attempted illegal conveyance of a prohibited item into a detention facility, a fourth-degree felony, and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

On Oct. 26, Kellem attempted to take fentanyl into the Shelby County Jail. On Jan. 5, he drove away from officers during a traffic stop in a dangerous fashion.

Maurice D. Jones, 39, at large, pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, during his final pretrial hearing. Online court records noted previous domestic violence convictions.

Jones reportedly struck a female he was cohabitating with his fist and boot, and pulled her hair.

Justin J.S. Ramon, 23, Piqua, was sentenced to five year community control on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He also was ordered to successfully complete the Star House program and obtain drug and alcohol counseling.

He was arrested July 30 with cocaine.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.