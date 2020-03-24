125 Years

March 24, 1895

The senior class at Sidney High School has organized the next year. Officers will be Ernest Given, president; Carolyn Goode, vice-president; Charles Marshall, secretary; and Harry Oldham, treasurer. The offices of the junior class will be Earl Sharp, president; Nellie Humphrey, vice-president; James Sullenberger, secretary and treasurer.

The number of women who cast votes in the primary election last week in Sidney makes it clear that women are ready for the rapid approach which will one day soon give them the right to vote, not only is school elections but in every election. Women, like men, regardless of their politics are just as quick to assert their rights as are men.

100 Years

March 24, 1920

William Slaven and Charles Wasserman, both from Dayton, have moved here and are opening the Sidney Metal Waste Material Company on North Main Avenue near the Big Four railroad. There are presently residing with Mrs. Ben Lavin Mr. Slaven’s sister.

The Senior and Junior debating teams will compete tomorrow night. The topic will be, “Resolvd, that labor, through its representatives, should be allowed to participate in the management of industry.” Taking the affirmative will be Walter McMillin, Virgil Wiley, Wilson Kraft and Henry Stockstill. Taking the negative will be Raymond Heine, James Lytel, Victor Taylor, with Paul Minneman as alternate.

75 Years

March 24, 1945

Sidney is on the list of Ohio cities designated for airplanes and helicopter routes in the state. Sidney’s route is north over Toledo to Detroit. The airline filing the list is the Dayton and Western Ohio Airlines, Inc., of Dayton.

The Red Cross war appeal drive is not quite at its goal. Chairman Rodney Blake announced $8,000 more is need to reach the goal of $24,900. The meeting was held at the Red Cross Headquarters in Sidney.

George Patton is moving with lightning speed. He is raising forward and is threatening to trap about 200,000 German soldiers between his army and the Seventh army.

50 Years

March 24, 1970

Franklin Pitts of Quincy has to be kicking himself. He missed out on the $600 Lucky Barrel drawing this week. His name was drawn at the Dorsey Market but he had not signed in. The Lucky Barrel will now be moved to Kaufman’s Store.

LeRoy Regula of Salem Township, will serve another term as president of the Regional Planning Commission. He was elected again last night. This will be his third term. Ronald Pulfer will be vice-president and Lloyd Lutz will be treasurer.

Sidney’s new 4,000 airport runway will be dedicated in a special ceremony on June 7th. Arrangements are in the hands of the Chamber of Commerce Airport Committee. A number of dignitaries will be invited, including Governor James A. Rhodes, Congressman William McCulloch, State Representative Ted Gray and Senator Robert Netzley.

25 Years

March 24, 1995

Louis Tucker was found guilty yesterday afternoon of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery in the murder of Thomas Herring. The jury members deliberated over two hours. The next phase of the case begins next week when the jury will determine if the death penalty should be given.

There is the possibility the Sidney Ohio Bureau of Employment services office in Sidney might be closing. The commissioners received a letter about the subject last week. The state budget crunch is to blame. It appears the close proximity if the Sidney and Piqua offices is a concern.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

