Social distancing at Agape

Agape COO Jeff McAtee, of Sidney, pushes a cart past several rows of other carts loaded with food that will be given to people at curbside locations in front of Agape to fight the spread of COVID-19 by limiting people’s interactions while shopping for food at Agape. Non-perishable food was loaded into the carts the day before and perishable food was loaded into the carts in the morning.

Agape volunteer Bruce Boyd, left, loads food items into the pickup truck of Julie Cisco, both of Sidney, at one of the 6 curbside pick-up stations set-up next to Agape on Tuesday, March 24. Drivers call in when they arrive and are brought a shopping cart full of food. The curbside pick-up is meant to reduce the spread of the COVID-19.