Social distancing at Agape

Agape COO Jeff McAtee, of Sidney, pushes a cart past several rows of other carts loaded with food that will be given to people at curbside locations in front of Agape to fight the spread of COVID-19 by limiting people’s interactions while shopping for food at Agape. Non-perishable food was loaded into the carts the day before and perishable food was loaded into the carts in the morning.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Curbside stations have been set-up in front of Agape for people to pick-up food without having to interact with other shoppers.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Agape volunteer Bruce Boyd, left, loads food items into the pickup truck of Julie Cisco, both of Sidney, at one of the 6 curbside pick-up stations set-up next to Agape on Tuesday, March 24. Drivers call in when they arrive and are brought a shopping cart full of food. The curbside pick-up is meant to reduce the spread of the COVID-19.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
