125 years ago

March 25, 1895

A wonderful project is being planned for all the national guard troops from Ohio- including those in Sidney. They will all train in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The boys will assist in the dedication of the monuments on the Chickamaqua battlefield. They will be there on the dates of the actual battle- between September 19 and 23. The soldiers will be in camp on the battlefield. One of the monuments honors the work of Schulze’s Battery during the battle.

100 years ago

March 25, 1920

There are changes at the First National Exchange Bank in Sidney. The board met and named Myron Morton as assistant cashier to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of C.W. Nessler. The board also named Ernest Young as teller.

———

There are problems in Jackson Center. The village had undertaken improvement of the two main roads in the village. Now it has been discovered the bonds issued to finance the work cannot be sold. The adjoining property owners must come up with an additional one percent. A meeting will be held for thoe affected in the near future.

75 years ago

March 25, 1945

There was a banquet celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Young Men’s Christian Association held at the annual father and son dinner of the Hi-Y club at Sidney High School. Taking part on the program were William Wilson, Hi-Y sponsor, Cecil Watkins, first Hi-Y president when the chapter was organized in 1926 and William Lonsbury, president of the Hi-Y club.

———

The Merchants Association had a state speaker from the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. Arch D. Schulz told members the post-war employment situation in Ohio is “good.” The one challenge will be getting post-war materials from our war machine following our victory over the Axis powers.

———

Members of the Amici Fidi class at the Sidney First Baptist Church. They elected Mrs. Richard Elliot president of the club. They met at the Business Girls home. Also chosen were Mrs. Ray Ater as vice-president, Mrs. William White as secretary and Mrs. Alfred Musnug as treasurer.

50 years ago

March 25, 1970

The Ohio State University has granted a master of science degree to James Dietz of Botkins. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Dietz. James is a 1964 graduate from Botkins. He received his undergraduate degree in chemical engineering last August.

———

A special testimonial dinner honoring J. Oliver Amos will be held in New Your City. He is the chairman of the board of the world’s leading stamp and coin publications. The dinner will be held April 2 at the St. Moritz Hotel. Mr. Minkus, the chair of the event, credits Mr. Amos with proving the leadership in making his publications the best in the world at keeping colectors advised about their hobbies.

25 years ago

March 25, 1995

County health Department took to the skies in order to search for illegal dump sites. Sanitarians Joe Sargeant and Ted Wuebker surveyed the eastern part of the county via airplane. “We didn’t find as much as we thought,” Sargeant stated. They identified three possible sites. The owners will be given thirty day cleanup notices.

———

Ohio’s oldest mayor will be calling it quits. Harold Shue of Anna, age 92, will be stepping down. “There are things I want to do before it is too late,” he stated. Shue is completing his third term as mayor. He also served as mayor from 1981-1984. Dale Locker as president of council is eligible to serve as mayor if he wants the job.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

