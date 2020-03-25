NB Council discusses COVID-19

NEW BREMEN – Dealing with COVID-19 was the primary topic of the New Bremen Council at its Monday meeting.

The virus even figured into the configuration of the meeting, with council gathering in the EMS conference room so that council members could sit far apart.

Two employees, Village Administrator Chris Dicke and Fiscal Officer Amy Speelman, attended the meeting via phone calls.

Dicke reported all the contractors on projects in the village had been pulled off work for two weeks, in keeping with the COVID-19 restrictions. This included the Franklin/Ash reconstruction project, the new electrical substation, and the new traffic signals on Main Street.

In regards to village employees working during COVID restrictions, it was determined that they are considered essential workers and would stay on the job. Mayor Bob Parker said social distancing will be essential. “For example, we just need one person per vehicle out in the field,” he said.

Council heard that an anticipated sale of industrial park land was put on indefinite hold. A company planning to build a 5,000 square foot cold storage unit had decided not to proceed as of this time, in part due to economic concerns. As a result, council tabled a second reading of an ordinance to transfer land to the Community Improvement Corporation to facilitate the land sale.

Also tabled was a wage ordinance because time was needed to work out more details.

Approved was a second reading of an ordinance for 2020 Anthem SOCA medical insurance renewal for the village employees.

Also approved was the third and final reading of an ordinance adopting the American Legal Publishing Ohio Basic Code.

Councilman Jacob Larger reported that the village’s March expenses totaled $1,393,968.19 and February receipts were $1,902,595.56.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

