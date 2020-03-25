Alzheimer’s Association to host Facebook Live Q&A

DAYTON – Eric VanVlymen, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter, will answer Alzheimer’s and dementia caregiver questions during a Facebook Live broadcast this Friday, March 27.

The public can go to Facebook.com/alzdayton at 1 p.m. Friday for a 30-minute live session where people can get their questions answered in real time.

“Alzheimer’s can be isolating and even more so under these current restrictions. We are here to help families through this. Our local staff will continue to meet with families either over the phone or through video conferencing to provide support,” VanVlymen said.

People can post questions in advance on the Chapter’s Facebook page or post questions during the Facebook Live event. The Alzheimer’s Association is the premier organization and advocate for families dealing with Alzheimer’s disease. The Association provides around-the-clock support for families through telephone support, online communities, educational programs and personalized care consultations. In addition, the Association’s online Community Resource Guide can help individuals locate needed resources close to where you live.

Individuals can call the Chapter’s office at 1-937-291-3332 during normal business hours to connect with local staff. The organization’s 24/7 helpline- which is 1-800-272-3900 is available afterhours and on the weekends.