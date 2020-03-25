Shelby Public Transit revises plan of action

SIDNEY — “Shelby Public Transit has increased rigorous and frequent cleaning of all hard surfaces in facilities and buses. We are taking preventative measures as recommended by the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health,” said Assistant City Manager/Public Works Director Gary Clough.

“Thankfully residents are following the Stay-at-Home orders to help limit the spread of the virus, which means ridership is down about 70%,” Clough said. “Shelby Public Transit takes the Ohio Department of Health orders seriously and will only be providing rides to and from medical appointments, to those who need to replenish groceries or supplies and to work for those deemed essential by the United States Department of Homeland Security. These are listed at https://www.cisa.gov/publication/guidance-essential-critical-infrastructure-workforce. Service will be denied for all other requests.”

The Shelby Public Transit revised plan of action has been approved by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Face masks needed for hospital

The Holy Angels Wrapped in God’s Love Committee and many other area individuals and groups are sewing face masks for Wilson Health and other healthcare agencies.

For a simple pattern, visit The Turban Project online, https://turbanproject.com/face-masks-pdfs. Printed and visual tutorial is available on the website.

If you don’t want to use or don’t have elastic use bias tape or fabric to make ties ( two 36-inch long ties). Many other patterns are available. Use any that you like.

Tightly woven cotton or flannel are suggested.

Drop off at Door 1 at the hospital or call 937-638-2733 below for location.

If you need supplies call 937-638-2733.

Symposium postponed

DAYTON — The Dimensions of Dementia Conference and Symposium, originally planned for May 13 and 14, will be rescheduled.

Rebecca Hall, director of Care & Support for the Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Association, said, “The safety of our community is our priority so in an abundance of caution, we have decided to postpone this year’s Dimensions of Dementia event. We look forward to continuing to share research updates with our community on our website and to provide support to community members through our local services.”

While the Alzheimer’s Association staff is working remotely, operations continue to support the Association’s mission. As always, the Alzheimer’s Association is available 24/7 for around-the-clock care and support. During weekday office hours, individuals can call 937-291-3332. After hours and on weekends, individuals can call 800-272-3900.