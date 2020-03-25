Shelby County’s 1st COVID-19 case

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department (SSCHD) is reporting the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Shelby County. SSCHD will not be releasing any demographic information relating to any cases to protect the privacy of the individual during this time of illness.

SSCHD is working with the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) to conduct contact tracing to determine if any of the patient’s close contacts are sick. Those contacts who are sick will be isolated at home and remain in touch with their doctor. All people in contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19 will stay home for 14 days. For those contacts who are not sick, guidance is being provided to monitor themselves for sickness and what to do if they should get sick. If you have not been in contact with the individual and are not called by health department staff, your risk is low.

According to ODH and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) areas of the United States including Ohio are experiencing “community spread” of the virus that causes COVID-19. Community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area where there is no travel history to other affected areas. Experts from both ODH and CDC expect the number of cases nationwide to continue to increase.

The public should take the following action to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; dry hands with a clean towel or allow to air dry.

Use at least 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth with a tissue or cough into your sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid touching your eyes, noses, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with people who are sick. Stay at least 6 feet away from each other.

Clean “high-touch” surfaces often. These include counters, tabletops, doorknobs, light switches, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, desks, and tablets.

“Preventing the spread of diseases is the cornerstone of public health, and it is what we do every day. We investigate communicable disease on a daily basis to protect the health of those who live, work and play in Shelby County,” said Steven J. Tostrick, MPH, REHS, RS, Health Commissioner.

Please be advised that the SSCHD does not diagnose, test or treat COVID-19. If you are feeling sick or have questions about your personal health, please contact your health care provider or an urgent care provider. Emergency rooms should only be used for immediate life-threatening conditions.

As a reminder for the public, symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

If a person believes they may have symptoms or have come in contact with a positive COVID-19 case, they should CALL their doctor. People with mild illness are encouraged to stay home and care for themselves. It is strongly discouraged to show up to your healthcare provider office or hospitals without calling first, which can risk the health of others.

For more information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call ODH COVID-19 Hotline at 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634). The ODH call center is open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/03/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-copy-11.jpg A collection of signs posted on businesses from around Shelby County, Minster and New Bremen that declare how COVID-19 has impacted their companies. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/03/web1_SDN032620VirusSigns-2.jpg A collection of signs posted on businesses from around Shelby County, Minster and New Bremen that declare how COVID-19 has impacted their companies. Photo collage by Luke Gronneberg