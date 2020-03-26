YMCA opens pandemic childcare center

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA is childcare program is officially open as a pandemic childcare center. The first day of operation was Thursday, March 27.

In a letter to YMCA members, CEO Ed Thomas shared the news of what is happening at the YMCA.

“We have converted our entire YMCA facility into a pandemic childcare facility. This facility has received the approval of the state of Ohio to provide childcare for our community’s essential health care, emergency personnel, law enforcement and others like grocery store staff,” said Thomas. “In short it’s for all those who are working to protect and take care of the rest of us during these most challenging times. Our first day of operation is Thursday, March 25. To learn more about these services or to enroll call us at 937-498-2273.”

All staff and children will enter through the front door and have their temperatures taken, said Thomas. A schedule for the day has been established for the proggram.

And while the YMCA is closed until further notice, staff members are still keeping in touch with members, said Thomas.

·”Last week our full-time staff began the task of calling our senior members to check on them and to see if they need assistance in picking up groceries, medications, etc. Our phone calls have been very well received and we have many more calls to make,” said Thomas. “It’s part of our commitment to staying connected with you, our members.

“We have launched a new option on our YMCA Face book page for members to participate in called the ‘Virtual YMCA.’ We have over 18 YMCA branded workouts being produced weekly for members to participate in led by our very own wonderful Wellness Instructors. We also are creating videos for kids loaded with crafts, exercise routines and games, with more being added daily. You can find our Facebook Page at: www.facebook.com/sidneyymca,” said Thomas.