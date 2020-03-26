Poultry Days set for June 12-14

VERSAILLES — The 69th annual Versailles Poultry Days festival is proceeding as planned for June 12-14, 2020. The health and safety of visitors, vendors and partners will remain a priority. The board is monitoring guidance from local and state officials regarding COVID-19. At this time, we will continue to plan for the festival.

When decisions are made, the committee will announce them on its Facebook page and local media. Questions at poultrydayschairman@gmail.com will be answered as time allows. The website will also be updated at versaillespoultrydays.com.

“The strength of our festival has always been the people that make it possible. This includes our community, visitors, volunteers, partners, vendors, and the Ultimate community. We will all be together again soon enjoying friendship, music and chicken. The Poultry Days Board is thinking about you as we navigate the weeks ahead,” said the 2020 Versailles Poultry Days chairman and board of directors in a press release.