Lifetime donor urges community to donate blood

DAYTON — “Steady is the word,” is how Neal Mutter explains his dedication to giving blood. His even keel, firm hand on the wheel approach helped guide the March 24 monthly Springfield community blood drive at First Christian Church through the troubled times of COVID-19. He underscored the importance of the blood drive by making his milestone 300th lifetime donation.

First Christian has been hosting blood drives on the third Tuesday of every month since January 2019. The March 24 blood drive totaled 119 donors, including 94 red cell donations, 16 platelet and plasma donations, and 20 first-time donors.

“I did send out an email a few days before the blood drive saying we need to step up, the blood drive is still on, and as donors, we have to make sure it gets support, and everybody come out that can,” Mutter said.

This month’s blood drive arrived under the emergency circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mutter recognized the need to assure donors that precautions are in place for the safety of donors, staff, and the blood collected.

“The only thing different was the canteen. We went to all pre-packaged stuff so there would be minimum contact getting snacks out of packages,” Mutter said. “They separated the tables and chairs farther apart and the beds were farther apart. They were wiping everything down in between donor usage and maintaining cleaning to a higher degree. It went smoothly and we had a huge turn-out.”

“I’ve been donating since late 70’s,” Mutter said about his 300th donation milestone. “It’s just been steady is the word. Every eight weeks I donate. I’m not doing anything special, when I’m due I just go. It’s part of my routine and I’ve kept it up. It’s a duty and I need to keep up with it.”

CBC presented First Christian Church with the Platinum Award, the highest blood drive honor for exceeding 100 percent of collection goals in 2019.

“We’re dedicated to keeping the building open and glad as a church to do that for the community,” said Mutter.

Giving blood is essential to public health

Blood drives are exempt from the Ohio Department of Health Stay at Home Order and eligible donors are free to leave their homes to donate. The Dayton CBC Donor Center is operating under regular hours, plus Sunday operation from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. All mobile blood drives are proceeding on schedule.

CBC is urging donors to make an appointment to donate to maintain a safe environment at blood drives. Spacing donors through appointments maintains social distancing by reducing wait time and congregating. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

CBC will reschedule appointments times or ask donors to reschedule for another day to maintain social distancing at blood drives. CBC thanks donors for their flexibility and patience.

Blood supply update:

After March 24 collections CBC’s hospital inventory is at a 7-day supply across blood types. Lows: Type O-positive 6 days, AB-negative 5 days.

• March 24 collections: The Dayton CBC Donor Center totaled 70 donors. In mobile activity the Sidney American Legion Post community blood drive totaled 166 donors with 122 red cell donations and 17 platelet and plasma. First Christian Church totaled 119 donors with 94 red cell donations and 16 platelet and plasma. LifeSpring Church had 42 donors and Miami Valley Hospital South totaled 16 donors. Whole blood donors totaled 333 at all locations.

• Blood Drive Cancellations: 58

• Projected Units Lost: 2,400

Dayton Donor Center hours are: Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The blood supply is safe, and it is safe to donate. Donors must be in good health. People with any cough or cold symptoms should not come to a blood drive, and donors are strongly advised to take their temperature before coming to a blood drive. There are no reported cases of coronavirus transmission through blood transfusion and the CBC is increasing hygienic and sanitary procedures.

Blood drives are an essential activity for public health. They are controlled events with infection safeguards to protect donors, staff, and blood products.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (donors may have to weigh more, depending on height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE. Donors can make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.