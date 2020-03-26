Grand Lake Wound Care Center recognized with award

ST. MARYS — The Grand Lake Wound Care Center at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital has been recognized with a national award for continued excellence in wound healing. The Robert A. Warriner III, M.D., Clinical Excellence Award, is given to centers who have scored in the top 10 percent of eligible Healogics® Wound Care Centers® on the Clinical Excellence measure, which is the Comprehensive Healing Rate weighted by wound mix. They are only one of 57 centers in the nation to receive this award. The Center was awarded this prestigious honor by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. This award is named for Dr. Robert A. Warriner III, a pioneer in wound care and the former Chief Medical Officer for Healogics.

The Grand Lake Wound Care Center is a member of the Healogics network of over 600 Wound Care Centers® and provides access to benchmarking data and proven experience treating approximately 2.5 million chronic wounds. The Grand Lake Wound Care Center offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. Leading edge treatments at the Center include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies. The Center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100 percent oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.

“We are proud to be able to offer such advance treatments right here in our own community. The Grand Lake Wound Care Center has been providing quality wound care services for more than ten years and are proud of the difference we continue to make in the lives of our local residents. It has been a great experience to be involved with a group of dedicated health care professionals that continue to set the standard of wound healing. This being our eighth consecutive year to receive an award, shows the dedication our nurses and physicians have to heal wounds and give the patient ‘The Grand Experience’,” Director Dr. Lance Bryant, the medical director of the Grand Lake Wound Care Center, said.