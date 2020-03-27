125 Years

March 27, 1895

There will be changes to the Common Pleas courtroom. Judge Ritchie had previously suggested changes to improve ventilation; however the commissioners objected to them because of the cost. A hearing was held yesterday with members of the bar association. Also discussed were changes to the arrangement of the courtroom. The judge’s stand, clerk box, sheriff’s box and jury box will be placed on the east side of the courtroom.

———

A ladies’ voting school will be held in the assembly room of the courthouse Monday afternoon between 3 and 4 p.m.

100 Years

March 27, 1920

A deal has been completed which will affect business on the east side of the square. A. Thoma and Son from Piqua will be taking over the space occupied by J.B. Swain in the Fry Building. Mr. Swain has been in the jewelry and optical business for 33 years at that location. Mr. Thoma and his son will be in the jewelry business.

———

The War Chest contributions balance is now $17,380. Total contributors were 8,000 and a total amount of $240,000 was raised. The report was made by the treasurer.

———

There are objections to the amount of dirt being created by the extension of Court Street under the B&O railroad bridge to the west.

75 Years

March 27, 1945

Good Friday services will be sponsored by the Ministerial Association. They will be held in the Ohio Theatre. C.F. Sletz, manager of the theatre, is contributing his facility. The choirs of the city churches will participate. The motion picture “King of Kings” will be shown. Meditations will be handled by the various churches.

———

Lt Suella Bernard, formerly of the hospital nursing staff, was one of the first nurses to ride a glider out of the battle zone along the Rhine River. She volunteered for the duty to help evacuate the wounded. A news dispatch from the front confirmed this fact.

50 Years

March 27, 1970

Kendall L. Falke, now living in Norwalk, has been elected president of the Columbus Scholastic Press Advisors Association. Falke is the advisor for the Norwalk school newspaper. He is a graduate of Sidney High School and obtained his undergraduate and masters degrees from Ohio State University. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Falke of this county.

———

If Sidney postmaster Bob Burns, ever gets lost on vacation, they can drop his car in the mail box. Burns’ new license plate is 45365- Sidney’s zip code.

———

Four men were named to vacancies on the Sidney fire and police departments. They were David Kouts will join the fire department. The new police officers are Steven Wearly and Ron Chiles. Both completed basic police school at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy.

25 Years

March 27, 1995

Louis Tucker has been sentenced. The convicted murderer of Thomas Herring got life in prison as determined by the jury. The defense presented evidence Tucker has been abused as a child and suffered from brain impairment. Judge Schmitt told Tucker, “By my calculations you will be eligible for parole in 43 years when you are 64 years old.”

———

A nine-year old Russia student is gaining some real notoriety for her efforts at conservation. Julie Schulze, the 9 year old daughter of Gary and Susan Schulze, placed second nationally in her grade in a poster contest sponsored by the National Association of Conservation Districts. She also placed second in the nation two years ago. Her poster this year was titled, “Let’s work together to make our earth better.”

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

