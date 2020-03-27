Mayor asked to serve on COVID19 Strike Force

SIDNEY — Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst has been asked to serve on the Local Government Impacts of COVID19 Strike Force representing Ohio’s municipalities. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine formed the team to ensure fast communications with local government representatives across the state.

The purpose of the strike force is to work to quickly surface the immediate and long-term challenges faced by local governments as they respond to COVID-19, potential related decision points, and the scope of available options and recommendations for Governor DeWine’s consideration.

Organized by Office of Budget and Management Director Kimberly Murnieks and Heath-Newark-Licking County Port Authority President Rick Platt, the 15 member Local Government Impacts of COVID Strike Force includes representatives of counties, townships and municipalities.

Representing county government are County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO) Executive Director Cheryl Subler, Licking County Commissioner and CCAO First Vice President Tim Bubb, Stark County Commissioner Janet Weir-Creighton, and Gallia County Commissioner Harold Montgomery.

Representing townships are Ohio Township Association (OTA) Executive Director Heidi Fought, OTA President and Liberty Township Trustee (Seneca County) Tim Lynch, and Coalition of Large Ohio Urban Townships Chair and Liberty Township Trustee (Butler County) Christine Matacic.

Representing municipalities are Ohio Mayor’s Alliance Executive Director Keary McCarthy, Ohio Municipal League (OML) Executive Director Kent Scarrett, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter, OML President and Cambridge Clerk of Council Sharon Cassler and Barhorst.

The group will be convening at least weekly via conference call through the duration of the crisis. In their first meeting this past week, they discussed fiscal and economic policy concerns that should be included in discussions state leaders have with leaders of the federal government leaders. They also discussed state statutes that need to be addressed by state government officials from which relief is sought during the COVID19 crisis.

“There are any number of things that we’ve discussed thus far,” Barhorst said. “For example, there is no provision in state law or federal law for electronic meetings. With a highly contagious virus, it would make sense that we not crowd people into a confined space, and with open meeting laws, we have to allow anyone to attend who wants to do so.”

Other topics that have been discussed include:

• The need for clarification of state tax policy changes to mirror federal changes impacting the municipal income tax;

• The need for clarification on COVID19 testing procedures for first responders determining if they should be tested at point of contact with a suspected infected patient, if first responders are exhibiting symptoms or if they should receive general priority testing (“front of the line” in receiving a test);

• The need to support legislation being drafted by Sen. Robert Cupp clarifying the ability of local government meetings to be conducted remotely in accordance with the Ohio Open Meetings Act and the orders of the Governor through the declaration of emergency priorities;

• The creation of an emergency fund from a percentage of the Budget Stabilization Fund (aka Rainy Day Fund) accessible to municipalities that may experience a spike in the infection rate of the COVID-19 virus locally; and,

• The consideration of the toll requirements for the deployment of 5G technology and management of right of way issues.

“I was honored to have been asked to serve,” Barhorst said. “With everything else that I have on my plate, I was tempted to decline, but when I think of how difficult the next few months will be for our city, out state, our nation and quite frankly, all of humanity, there was really no other answer that in good conscience I could have given.”

Barhorst is the immediate past president of the Ohio Municipal League, the organization that represents Ohio’s 933 municipalities in Columbus