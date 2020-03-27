Sidney Police investigate kidnapping, sexual assault

SIDNEY — A Sidney man was booked into the Shelby County Jail Thursday after being accused of kidnapping and rape.

Jeremy Lee Taylor, 43, 10650 Schenk Road, was arrested on charges of rape, a felony of the first-degree, and kidnapping, a felony of the second-degree.

According to Sidney Police Capt. Jerry A Tangeman’s press release, Taylor was arrested Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 11:30 a.m by the Sidney Police Department’s (SPD) patrol units during a traffic stop on state Route 47 and Vandemark Road. He was then transported to the Shelby County Jail.

On Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at approximately 6:31 p.m., Sidney Police units were dispatched to the 800 block of South Ohio Avenue in regard to a female subject needing assistance after being assaulted. Upon arrival of first responders, it was learned a 28-year-old female had been physically and sexually assaulted while walking in Roadside Park, 900 S. Main Ave.

The victim told police she was walking in the park when a male subject grabbed her from behind and used a Taser-type of device to subdue her. He then forced her to a secluded area near the boat ramp and displayed a handgun to gain compliance to sexually assault her. The male suspect, to aid in his escape from the scene, threw the victim into the river and left with her cell phone. The victim was eventually able to get out of the water and back onto the shore. She immediately left the park to seek assistance to where she met up with a resident walking their dog in the 800 block of S. Ohio Ave. Police were called and the victim was transported to Wilson Health for treatment and was then released.

Detectives were summoned to the scene and an investigative response was initiated. During a search of Roadside Park, clothing belonging to the victim and a Taser believed used by the suspect were collected. Investigators, acting on critical information received by residents in the neighborhood, recovered the victim’s cell phone in the parking lot of Brown Park, located at 100 E. Clay St. Residential cameras recording in the area captured a video of a vehicle and vehicle’s driver throwing the victim’s cell phone out of the vehicle’s window. Because of that video, a license plate was obtained, which led to the identity of the victim’s assailant.

A warrant with the charges of rape and kidnapping were filed against Taylor.

On Thursday, March 26, 2020, around 3 p.m., Sidney detectives, along with the assistance of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 10650 Schenk Road. During the search, a handgun and miscellaneous clothing items was collected.

This case was solved quickly because alert citizens got involved and reported immediately to the police. This investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact SPD at 937-498-2351 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).

