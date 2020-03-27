New closing, cancellation

SIDNEY – The Gordmans store in Sidney is temporarily closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sidney location and other Gordmans stores are closed because of government orders to close non-essential businesses and other location-based factors. The stores will not re-open until circumstances improve.

Rhodes commencement canceled

LIMA — With the recent COVID-19 Executive Orders, the Rhodes State College Board of Trustees has made the difficult decision to cancel the May 2, 2020, commencement ceremony. The uncertainty about when the COVID-19 spread will end is not clear, and the many planning tasks necessary to prepare for the commencement ceremony cannot be accomplished during this time. The college is looking at alternative ways to still be able to confer degrees and find innovative opportunities to celebrate student successes. These plans will be communicated to the public as soon as possible.