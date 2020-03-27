Readers share experiences

SIDNEY — The Sidney Daily News asked readers to share their stories about how the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has changed their lives.
Mary Cartwright wrote the pandemic didn’t allow her to attend a friend’s funeral.
“I am not allowed to attend a funeral service of a friend I’ve known for over 30 years, traveled with, played games with, mainly Mexican Train Dominos, due to Coronavirus. Breaks my heart to not be able to say a last goodbye and comfort her husband of 63 years,” Cartwright wrote.
Ronald Leong wanted to make a poster to protest the virus because he misses his friends, work and outside activities like bowling and Friday night out.
Shelby County Livestock 4-H Club bought and delivered lunch to Wilson Health Emergency Room professionals on Monday, March 23. accepting the lunches are Julie Didier and Scott Shaffer.
Shelby County 4-H donated more than 100 travel bottles of hand sanitizer, 100 travel containers of baby wipes and 100 homemade/handsewn face masks to Wilson Health. Shown with the donation is Junior Fair Board member Aubrey Hoying and Erin Yarkosky, nurse practitioner at Wilson Health and 4-H adviser.
Park Ranger Aselage, Diane Stone and Jay Mentges, both city of Sidney employees, help 13-year-old Preston Chupp rescue five kittens from a storm sewer on Shawnee Drive in Sidney Thursday. Aselage thanked Preston for calling it in. The kittens were taken to the animal shelter. Preston was out riding his bike and noticed the little kittens down in the storm sewer came home crying and told his mom he wanted to call someone to help get the kittens out. His mom gave him the number to the city of Sidney. Preston is the son of Amy and Donnie Chupp, of Sidney.