Readers share experiences

SIDNEY — The Sidney Daily News asked readers to share their stories about how the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has changed their lives.

Mary Cartwright wrote the pandemic didn’t allow her to attend a friend’s funeral.

“I am not allowed to attend a funeral service of a friend I’ve known for over 30 years, traveled with, played games with, mainly Mexican Train Dominos, due to Coronavirus. Breaks my heart to not be able to say a last goodbye and comfort her husband of 63 years,” Cartwright wrote.