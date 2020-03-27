Two injured in crash

Two vehicles collided on the 3300 block of State Route 25a around 10 p.m. on Friday, March 27. A third vehicle driving past hit debris from the first crash causing the vehicle to become airborne. The two drivers of the vehicles involved in the initial crash were both taken away by Perry Port Salem Rescue. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident. The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the crash.

