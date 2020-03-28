125 years ago

March 28, 1895

The proposed changes in the courtroom arrangement have been authorized by the commissioners. This took place after a meeting of the judge and the bar association. Improvements will include better ventilation and a re-arrangement of the floor area. The commissioners had objected over the cost. That issue has now been resolved. The project will cost $175.

100 Years

March 28, 1920

A wreck occurred on the Western Ohio Railway about 7 a.m. today. It occurred at the corner of Walnut Avenue and Court Street. A car jumped the tracks and smashed into an electric pole and water plug. Traffic was delayed all morning.

———

Cast members for the high school junior class play have been announced. They include Henry Stockstill, Oliver Eisenhut, Virgil Wiley, Esther Ehrhardt, Hazel Butler, Mildred Watson and Frances Sargeant. The play is “Mrs. Temple’s Telegram.”

75 Years

March 28, 1945

The appointment of Sam J. Hetzler as Clinton Township Justice of the Peace was announced today. He will replace J.C. Saltzgaber, who died recently. Hetzler’s term will expire on December 31, 1945.

———

Mr. and Mrs. E.E. DeHaven are going to open a dry cleaning business on the second floor of the Oldham Building. They were associated with the Sidney Laundry for eight years.

———

Bob Beanblossom was appointed chairman of the membership committee of the Shelby County Fish & Game Association. Ray Boller will represent the city sportsmen and William Allenbaugh the farmer sportsmen at the district meeting to be held in Vandalia.

50 Years

March 28, 1970

There is a plan to reorganize five city and county school districts into one vocational program. The announcement was made by D.R. Purkey, assistant director of vocational education with the state. A committee of local educators assisted. Those involved were A.D. McRill, Elmer Hinkle, Max McGowan, Thurston Smyer and Roger McGee.

———

There was little doubt who would win the most Valuable Player award for the Anna basketball team this season. He is no other than Geoffrey Wilt. He led Anna to an outstanding season and the Shelby County championship. The 6-1 senior was a team leader in points (357) as well as field-goal shooting, free-throw ranking, rebounds, assists and recoveries.

25 Years Ago

March 28, 1995

The local Jaycees chapter has been awarded a distinguished honor. They were voted the best chapter on Ohio. The chapter also was named the best in Ohio in the areas of community service, member individual development programming, and membership growth. Individual Sidney Jaycee members also received top awards, including Mike Burns, Jennifer Zeller, and Steve Wysong. Barbara Knapke and Joan Joyce were also honored.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

