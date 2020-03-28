One rescued from car trapped in flood waters

Sidney firefighter Bryan Ramge, left, helps Shelly Swiger, down from a front loader that rescued Swiger from her car that was inundated with flood waters on West Russell Road at its intersection with North Kuther Road on Saturday, March 28. Swiger said she saw the flooded intersection as she was approaching it. She started to turn around and go back the way she came when a surge of water stalled her car and surrounded it. The water started coming into the car. Swiger estimated the water rose Eight inches in one minute. After her car stalled Swiger rolled down her window which she crawled out of when the front loader arrived to pick her up with the help of Ramge and drive her through the flooded intersection.

