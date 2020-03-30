Community Foundation and United Way create 2020 Recovery Fund

SIDNEY — The Community Foundation of Shelby County and the Shelby County United Way have partnered to establish the 2020 Recovery Fund, a charitable fund to assist with local needs as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The 2020 Recovery Fund will help local nonprofits and government entities on the frontlines of our county’s response and serving residents in need,” said Marian Spicer, Community Foundation executive director. “We invite people to give to the fund using our website’s credit card donation portal, the United Way’s Text to Give platform or to send a check.”

Directions for the various ways to give are found on the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com, by clicking the box on the homepage for “Our Response to the Virus Outbreak.” Spicer said the fund will support organizations that provide direct social service in Shelby County. No funding is planned to go directly to individuals.

“With potentially a widespread need, we are not able to review individual personal needs and, in collaboration with the United Way, we will focus on local organizations throughout the county that are already equipped to handle things like food, shelter and health,” she said.

“The Shelby County United Way looks forward to supporting the Community Foundation of Shelby County with the creation of the 2020 Recovery Fund,” said Scott Barr, president of the Shelby County United Way. “As we work together, we will be able to better assist our community and the human service organizations impacted directly by this crisis.”

Local organizations will be able to apply beginning April 1 for assistance from the 2020 Recovery Fund. An online application link will be added to the Community Foundation site. A committee of local leaders is being assembled to review requests.

Questions may be sent to Marian Spicer at mspicer@commfoun.com.